HARDINSBURG — Minnie Nimmo, 82, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and a homemaker.
Survivors include her children, Gina Gray, Gary Nimmo and Cletus Nimmo; sisters Mary Vessels, Lettie Von Allman and Jamesetta Whitwill; and brothers Paul, Danny, Johnny, Joe and David Oelze.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Romuald Catholic Church, Hardinsburg. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday with the rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. and after 8:30 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
