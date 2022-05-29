Cromwell — Misty Ann Fields, 47, of Cromwell, died on May 27 at 12:05 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1974. She was a pizza cook at Hucks. She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Wood, Mammy Delle Wood, and brother Jason Wood.
She was survived by her children Chasity (Scotty) Baize, Brenton (Stacy) Wood, and Dustin Wilson; nine grandchildren; mother,Ann Pointer; sister, Katrina (Mike) Garrett; brother, Jacob (Jennifer) Wood; and significant other, James Sutherland.
The funeral will be on Tuesday at noon at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation will on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
