Misty Michelle Hardesty, 47, of Owensboro passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 29, 1975, in Owensboro to the late Inis Lee Riley Jr. and Ava Riley. As Misty went through her journey in life, her goal was to have children, give them her love, and leave the whole world for them to conquer and make their own, as she did in her own life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Charles William Hardesty Jr.; sister, Stormy Riley; grandmother, Janis Miller; and her grandfather,
Archie Miller.
She is survived by her son, Ben Hardesty, and a daughter, Trinity Hardesty.
There will be no service.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Misty Hardesty Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
