HARDINSBURG — Mitcheleen Smith, 88, of Hardinsburg died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and a farmer.
Survivors: son, Greg Smith; daughters, Patricia Smith and Denise Hardesty; brother, Loyd D. Armes; and sister, Sharon Hodge.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at New Bethel Baptist Church in Hardinsburg. Burial: New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to New Bethel Cemetery.
Commented