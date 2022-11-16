Mitchell Hull Fitzgerald, 32, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, in a fatal car accident. He was born in Paducah July 4, 1990, to Fletcher and Mary Fitzgerald. Mitchell graduated from Caldwell County High School in Princeton and worked in the Operations Department at CRS OneSource in Owensboro as a driver and a trainer for new drivers.
Mitchell enjoyed gaming, hanging out with his dog, Thane, spending time with the other drivers in the drivers’ room at CRS, and visiting with his parents, Mary and Fletcher, almost every weekend. Mitchell was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. In the words of his friends, family, and colleagues, Mitchell was genuinely kind, a loyal friend, and a dedicated employee, known for his great sense of humor, and he was always willing to help anyone with a smile on his face. He always made sure everyone around him was happy.
Mitchell is survived by his sister, Miranda; his brother, Kenneth; his beloved dog, Thane; his parents, Mary and Fletcher; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, who loved and will miss him dearly.
Because Mitchell had close friends and family in both Owensboro and Princeton, there will be funeral services in both locations to celebrate his life.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. There will also be a service at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Owensboro Humane Society.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Mitchell Fitzgerald may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
