ISLAND -- Mitchell L. Adams, 69, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mitchell Lee Adams was born July 6, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Orda Clinton and Bobbie Jean Pagan Adams. He was married to the former Mary Gene Wood on Oct. 16, 1970, and was better known as "Mitch" to both his family and friends. He retired after 20 years of service from I.B.E.W. Local 1701 in Owensboro and was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Mitch had a distinctive laugh that could be picked out of any crowd. He enjoyed driving around the neighborhood in his little red cart, visiting with everyone and spending time with both his family and friends, especially their children, which gave him great joy in his life. Mitch enjoyed both fishing and playing with animals. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Mary Adams; a daughter, Kim Geary (Larry) of Island; and two brothers, Barry Adams (Tammy) of Daphne, Alabama, and Chris Adams (Cherelle) of Owensboro.
There will be no public services. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Mitch's family.
The Mitchell L. Adams family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Kentucky 81, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
