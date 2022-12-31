BELTON — Mitchell Montgomery Sublett, 81, of Belton, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 9:08 a.m. at his residence. Mr. Sublett was born April 10, 1941, in Martwick. He retired from Peabody Coal after 25 years and was a pastor for Drakesboro Holiness Church since 2005. He would have been married 61 years in August. He loved carpentry and his puppy, Lucky. He raised Huskies. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors, like flowers, planting shade trees, and gardening. He faithfully served his Lord, leading several churches in the county and Drakesboro Holiness Church for 17 years. He was an ordained minister of Jesus Christ for 46 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Ree Sublett; sisters, Wanda Sublett, Janice Sublett, and Freda Fondriest; son-in-law, Curt Garrett; brother-in-law, Ron Fondriest; and nephew, Steve Fondriest.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eleen (Flener) Sublett; children, Lisa (Kenny) Bradshaw, Alison Garrett, Mark Sublett, and Michael (Tina) Sublett; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby (Betty) Sublett; and sister, Terri (Jimmy) Ashburn.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Lisa Bradshaw, Bro. Mike Foster, Bro. James Mason, and Bro. Eddie Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
