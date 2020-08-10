Mitchell Todd Board, 53, of Owensboro departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Todd leaves to cherish his memories and mourn the loss of his passing his mother, Kathryn “Kitty” Board and father, James Robert Board; a special nephew, Tavie Swanagan; two sisters, Kathryn “Pig” Board and Shannon “Blinky” Board; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Church of The Living God located at 5th and Maple street. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday at McFarland Funeral Home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends are asked to wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Note: Kathryn “Kitty” Board would like to thank the Baptist Town Community and the Medical Team at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for their support.
