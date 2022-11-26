Mittie Carolyn Calloway Purcell, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born June 29, 1946, in Mosleyville to the late William Henry and Ruby Irene Briley Calloway.
Mittie enjoyed playing Bingo and slot machines. She was a caring mother and grandmother who especially loved her grandkids coming over to visit when they had a chance. Mittie was an all-around good person with the most caring heart.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Irene English, and multiple brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish Mittie’s sweet memory are her husband of 53 years, Lee Roy Purcell; children, David (Debbie) Cooper of Peachtree City, Georgia and Gary (Ginger) Cooper; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jesse (Donna) Calloway and Johnny Calloway.
Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mittie Carolyn Calloway Purcell and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
