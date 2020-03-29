CALHOUN — Mitzi Cherie Turley, 43, of Calhoun, died Saturday March 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Mitzi was born Oct. 20, 1976, in Owensboro. Mitzi was a substitute school teacher and member of Sacramento United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father Charles L. Turley; grandparents, Oscar and Trudie Markwell and C.L. and Pansy Turley.
Mitzi is survived by her sons, Reed Geary and Dane Geary, of Sacramento; mother, Tootsie Turley, of Sacramento; brothers, Brent Turley (Sharon Spencer), of Sacramento and Chad Turley, of Sacramento; fiancé, Bobby Corn, of Beech Grove; and the father of her boys, Billy Geary Sr., of Central City.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Ms. Turley will be private for immediate family, with private burial.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented