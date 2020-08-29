Modesta M. “Dessie” Clark, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Owensboro on April 8, 1943, to the late S.K. and Imogene Knott McDaniel. Modesta was a homemaker and a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Modesta was very social and loved talking to people. She loved cooking as well.
Along with her parents, Modesta is preceded in death by her husband, Remuis M. Clark, in 1993; and her sister, Joanna Allen, in 2003.
Modesta is survived by her children, Donna (Denny) Mills, Doug (Kelly) Sandefur, Micheal Sandefur, Rene (Jeff) Kuegel and Jason (Laura) Sandefur; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Rose Aquino.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Rev. Richard Powers officiating. Burial will follow at Smith-Ratliff Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and again from 1 p.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
All those who wish to honor and remember Modesta in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
