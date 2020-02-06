CINCINNATI — Mollie Bissmeyer, 86, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Twin Lakes Assisted Living in Cincinnati. Born in Owensboro, a daughter of the late Leo K. and Helen Lingang Mills, she graduated from St. Frances Academy and the St. Joseph School of Nursing in Louisville. She expressed her passion for caring for people in her professional career as an intensive care nurse at Mercy Hospital. Special for Mollie was the time she spent with her family, the opportunities she had to brighten the day of every person she met and traveling. She and her husband, Joe, were long time and active members of the Parish of the Immaculate. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe Bissmeyer, in 2012; her sisters, Kay Rhoades and Sister Ann Marian Mills, C.P.; and her brother, Randall Mills.
Mrs. Bissmeyer is survived by her children, W. Bernard Bissmeyer and his wife, Judy Miracle, Joseph Bissmeyer Jr. and his wife, Beth, and Monica Riney and her husband, Alan, all of Cincinnati, Thomas J. Bissmeyer and his wife, Lynne, of Dallas, and David Bissmeyer and his wife, Susan, of Dallas; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her brothers the Rev. Joseph Mills, Jack Mills and his wife, Doris, and Bill Mills and his wife, Gullie, all of Owensboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Mollie Bissmeyer will be noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Parish of the Immaculate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Mollie Bissmeyer at www.glenncares.com.
