Molly Sue Bowlds Wagner, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by her family, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Joseph Bowlds and Mary Bernice Payne Bowlds; her husband of 57 years, Carl “Rusty” Wagner; a brother, John “Jay” Ferguson; and an infant sister, Norma Jean Bowlds.
Molly is survived by her son, Mark Wagner; her daughters, Vicki (John) Blincoe, Patty Winstead, Angel (Michael) Peacock, Tina Wagner and Amy Decker; 12 grandchildren, Steven, Natalie, Jennifer, Jamie, Jeremy, Adam, Jesse, Jared, Ali, Sharaya, Matthew and Laney; 12 great-grandchildren, Jake, Emma, Jaydin, Kaeson, Aniyah, Kameron, Jacob, Lucas, Jackson, Adrian, Aidan and Alex; her sisters, Connie (Paul) Farmer and Brenda (Mike) Fulkerson; her sisters-in-law, Angie Ferguson and Terri Price; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wagner’s family is respecting her wishes by not having a visitation or service. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Molly Wagner may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
