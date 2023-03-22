Mona Hawkins Edwards, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Sept. 11, 1937, in Clay, Kentucky to the late William and Mary Holloman. She was a bank teller at Owensboro National Bank and a cafeteria manager at the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James L. Hawkins; brother, Gaylon Holloman; sister, Mary Logan Dean; and a stepson, Arthur L. Edwards Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Arthur L. Edwards; son, Keith Hawkins (Jo); daughters, Cuba Armstrong (Mike), Suzanne Spiller (Jim), and Becky Whittinghill (Tim); grandchildren, Jason Hawkins, Matt Hawkins, Mandy Koger, Cassandra Baker, Josh Hawkins, Dylan Whittinghill, Lilly Whittinghill, Bo Armstrong, Gunnar Armstrong, Andrew Spiller, Jackie Spiller, Nicholas Spiller, Stephanie Hare, and Lori Hare; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and stepchildren, Susan Rock (Mike) and Sandra Williams (Steve).
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, 1001 West 7th Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
