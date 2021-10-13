ROCKPORT, Ind. — Mona F. Davis, 91, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana. Mona was born in George, Iowa, on July 15, 1930, to the late L.C. and Hannah (Locker) Urlaub. She had worked as a shipping clerk.
In addition to her parents, Mona was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Davis, who passed away in 2004; her brother, Leland Urlaub; her sister, Fulvia Rust; and her infant sister, Roselyn Urlaub.
She is survived by her son, Jim Davis of Rockport, Indiana; her daughter, Karen Davis of Rockport, Indiana; her sister, Emilie Lenth; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana, has been entrusted with care.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.Boulting
