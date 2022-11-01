HORSE BRANCH — Monia Jean Moore, 90, of Horse Branch, passed away, Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Ohio County Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born May 15, 1932, on Sixes Creek to the late Nobel and Dessie Embry Johnson. She retired from GE after 43 years and was a member of Sugar Grove Church of Christ.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Everett Moore; one son, Russell Daugherty, Jr.; three brothers, Durl Johnson, Victor Johnson, and Richard Johnson; and three sisters, Gaynell Morris, Mary Reddish, and Agatha Hillard.
Survivors include two sons, Douglas (Shelley) Daugherty of Horse Branch and Dennis (Marlene Decker) Moore of Grandview, Indiana; two daughters, Cathy West of Horse Branch and Alicia (Rick) Daugherty of Horse Branch; one daughter-in-law, Carma Daugherty of Morgantown; 14 grandchildren, Roy (Jennifer) Daugherty, Jody Cardwell, Lafonda (Lee) Hiner, Donnittia (Randy) Beasley, Georgina (Ben) Midkiff, Eddie Cardwell, Jessica (Ken) Decker, Amanda (Josh) Wright, Everett West, Dennis Moore, Jr., Crystal Daugherty, Donna (Luis Bruno) Murch, Nathaniel (LaKayah) Daugherty, and LaTasha (Damien) Knowles; 35 great-grandchildren, Jacob Beasley, Noah Beasley, Kailie Beasley, Emily Beasley, Nate Decker, Kenlee Decker, BJ Duff, Michael Duff, Caitlyn Midkiff, Jonathan Midkiff, Ashley Feher, Bethany Haynes, Davey Hiner, Landon Hiner, Brooklyn Daugherty, Paige Daugherty, Madison Daugherty, Hannah Reik, Chloe Roach, Josh Roach, Haley Cardwell, Kane Cardwell, Harley Cardwell, Zeppelin Bartimus, Blayzik Bartimus, Falcon Moore, Luis Bruno Jr., Jaxton Wright, Zoey Wright, Everett West Jr., Gabe West, Chloe Daugherty, Charlie Daugherty, ZaKari Knowles, and Devlon Knowles; three, great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Burl (Barbara) Johnson and Vernece Trail.
The funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, November 3, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Chris Renfrow and DeWayne Johnson officiating. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery in Horse Branch, however, at the request of Mrs. Moore, there will be no committal service. Friends may visit with Mrs. Moore’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented