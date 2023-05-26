LOUISVILLE — Monicka Quinnette Bryant, 60, was born Nov. 21, 1962, at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital in Owensboro. She came out kicking and screaming and did that all of her life. Monicka died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville. Quinnette, as we all called her, graduated from Owensboro High School in 1980 and was a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She attended college at Brescia University and moved on to Indiana University (IU) in Bloomington, Indiana, where she eventually graduated in the field of nursing. She worked tirelessly as a private duty nanny for many years and received so much fulfillment from helping to raise so many children.
Quinnette was a loving soul. She loved to sing and dance and was always down for a good time. Crocheting and knitting were her favorite hobbies. She was really good at it. She loved to cook, try out new recipes, and loved Jamaican food. Quinnette loved traveling and lived in various states. Even though Quinnette never had kids of her own, she took loving care of each one of her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She was known as, “Aunt Bunny” to all the children around her. Quinnette loved and was loved deeply by her family. Even though her years on this Earth were cut short, Quinnette always believed in living each day as if it was her last day. She always moved to the beat of her own drum and never had any regrets. She is at peace and we all know this is not a goodbye, but a “see you later, sis”.
Quinnette was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lamont Young; a sister, Omega Louise Young; grandparents, Elvie Bryant, Sr. and Mary Sue Bryant; three aunts, Annice Gardener, Martha Bryant, and Agnes Higgs; and two uncles, Finis Bryant and Franklin Bryant.
Survivors include her mother, Mary B. Morton; stepfather, Michael Morton, Sr.; brother, Michael (Laverna) Morton, Jr.; four sisters, Darby (Terry) Lyon, Bridget Brown, Markeilla (Ray) Elliott, and Kimberly Young Simons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2311 West 9th St., Owensboro, with Rev. Larry D. Lewis as the eulogist. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens, 5050 KY Highway 144, Owensboro, KY 42303. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Final tribute entrusted to Bibbs Funeral Home, 109 Court Row, Greenville, KY 42345.
Online condolences for the family may be shared by visiting bibbsfuneralhome.com.
Commented