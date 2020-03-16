SACRAMENTO — Monna Fay Divine Hayes, 80, of Sacramento, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, in the company of her family. She was born July 8, 1939, in Depoy, to J.T. Divine and Helen B McCay Divine. Monna was a 1957 Bremen High School graduate where she was her class salutatorian, varsity cheerleader and glee club member. In 1960, she served as a home missionary in Arkansas.
She started her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Murray State University where she met her husband Don. She finished her degree at Western Kentucky University. She earned a master’s degree at Eastern Kentucky University in elementary school counseling. She was an elementary school teacher for 27 years at various schools in Kentucky.
She was a devoted Christian and a member of Sacramento Baptist Church where she had been a Sunday school teacher and a member of the choir. She was Eastern Star member, WMU member, a 4-H leader, a Boy Scout den mother and band parent. She married her husband September of 1960 in Bremen, and had three children.
She had a passion for the Lord, her family, children, flowers, photos, and animals. She had a servant’s heart and always greeted people with a smile.
Survivors include husband, Dr. Donald R. Hayes; son, D. Kevin (Sandy) Hayes of Cookeville,
Tennessee; daughter, Donita H. (Tom) Rhodes of South Bend, Indiana; grandsons, Justin R. Hayes and Cameron L. Hayes; three siblings, Linda (Doug) Heltsley of Bremen, Nedra Jo Divine of Greenville, and Norman (Beverly) Divine of Central City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Kip D. Hayes, Dec. 17, 1982.
Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17th at Sacramento Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Bremen. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16th at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento and from Noon Tuesday at the church.
Out of an abundance of caution, the family asks that if you have any of the following symptoms; fever, new cough, shortness of breath, or otherwise sickness, please do not attend the funeral services thank you, please feel free to call and express your love and condolences.
