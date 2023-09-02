HARTFORD — Monnie Harrison, 85, passed away Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Signature Health of Hartford. She was born Oct. 17, 1937, in the Horton Community of Ohio County to the late Ernie and Zona Wilson Roach. Monnie attended Dundee United Methodist Church, and loved the outdoors, helping others, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald G. Harrison, and grandchildren, Ashley Gilmore and Holly Harrison.
Survivors include her sons, Rodger Harrison and Terry Harrison; daughters, Brenda Schroader (Paul) and Joyce Cardwell; grandchildren, Mandy Schroader, Brandon Schroader, Heather Cardwell, Dylan Schroader, and Trey Cardwell; and great-grandchildren, Kaine Green, Willow Smith, Tyler Whitehead, Austin Gilmore, and Stevie Gilmore.
The funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Terry Torrance officiating. Burial will follow in Midkiff Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
