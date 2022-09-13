Monnie Ruth Wood Dawson, 97, of Philpot, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, with her five children by her side, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 8, 1925, in Philpot, to the late Harold Thomas Wood and Ella Dee Bailey Wood.
At 97 years old, Monnie was the oldest living member at Karns Grove Baptist Church where she served as church clerk for 35 years. She was a graduate of Whitesville High School where she was a member of the Glee club and class salutatorian. She worked at Briggs in Evansville making airplane wings during the war, and then at KenRad, Sears, J.C. Penney’s, and retired from Our Lady of Mercy Hospital as a ward clerk.
Monnie enjoyed traveling with her husband and the Friendship Force. She enjoyed antique shopping because it reminded her of her childhood. Monnie spent her life on the farm supporting and working alongside her husband “Dub”, but most of all, cherishing her family.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles W. Dawson, Sr., and a brother, Franklin Wood.
Monnie is survived by her children, Charles W. Dawson Jr. (Pam), Judy Dawson Dulin (Stan), Johnny Dawson (Debbie), Janet Dawson Arney (Roy), and Stacy Dawson; grandchildren, Charles W. Dawson III (Angie), Jason Dawson (Carissa), LTC John Dulin (Amy), Jennifer Dulin, Ashley Gorman (Scotty), Winston Dawson, Janessa Arney (Elliot Ward), Janssen Arney (Tara Rupp), and Allison Bailey Dawson; and great-grandchildren, Cara Dulin, Joshua Dulin, Haley Gorman, Audrey Gorman, Maddy Gorman, Ben Dawson, Max Dawson, Carter Dawson, Ryder Dawson, Dawson Sanders, and Thomas Dulin.
The funeral service for Monnie will be noon Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Clay Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Karns Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Cemetery Fund at Karns Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 6337 Karns Grove Road, Philpot, KY 42366.
Memories and condolences for the family of Monnie Dawson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
