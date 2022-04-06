Monroe Wickliffe Griffith Jr. passed away on April 1, 2022, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. He was born February 2, 1940, in Owensboro, Kentucky to Monroe W. Griffith Sr. and Bettie Marie Washington.
Monroe served as Trustee at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where he had been a member since childhood. In high school he played football and basketball, was class president, and graduated top five of his class with honors in 1958. He worked as department manager at Westinghouse and served as President of the Union for many years before its closure. Monroe was also the owner and operator of “The Orange House” restaurant for several years before joining Pinkerton/Swedish Match in 1989. This would be where he eventually retired from after years of being the sole Shift Manager for night shift. He was an advocate for the community and as a result, hired many friends and associates from the neighborhood. He was always willing to share his knowledge, experience and expertise with his family and friends. Monroe enjoyed playing the lottery, socializing with friends, and staying up to date on world affairs. In his younger days he enjoyed golfing, being fashionable and he especially loved shoes.
Monroe Griffith Jr. was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 54 years Margaret Sue Griffith; stepmother Maxine Griffith; five children, Denise Griffith, Monroe (Janice) Griffith III, Marvin Daniel (Zenia) Griffith, Clarence (Bridgett) Outlaw, and Marshall (Cherry) Griffith; six siblings, William “Med” (Maxine) Griffith, Michael (Andrea) Griffith, Darrell Griffith, Cheryl (James) Williams, Anita Griffith, and Byron Griffith; two brothers-in-law, Larry Owen and Byron Owen; three sisters-in-law, Brenda Riley, Betty Payton and Patricia Curry; special friend Clarence “Gleason” Hanley; special family friends Monica Starks, Frank Posey, Robert Smith, Delbert Hatchett, Gene and Pam Smith-Wright, and Merdis Jones; 11 grandchildren, Donese Whitlock, Chelsey (Kevin) Aigbe, Cortney (Mike) Thomas, Marques (Jackie) Griffith, Danielle Griffith, Kristen Griffith, T’Naya Griffith, Nicole Griffith, Marshall C Griffith, Brian Griffith, and Brianna Griffith; nine great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 821 West Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at McFarland Funeral Home Chapel and Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the church, from 11 a.m. until time of service. Committal services and burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Christ Chapel, 5050 KY-144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Final tribute entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West Fifth Street, Owensboro KY 42301.
Condolences and memories may be made online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
