Monta Faye Whitehead, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Hardinsburg Nursing & Rehab. She was born June 7, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Marshall Bowlds and Oda Bell Hines Bowlds. She worked at Ray’s IGA for 20 years as the dairy manager and was a member of Nickel Ridge Holiness Church. Monta enjoyed singing at church, working crossword puzzles and reading her Bible every day. But most of all, she loved spending time with family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Whitehead; two sisters, Wanda Jean Renfrow and Betty King; and daughter-in-law Maritza Valentin.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sandi Ricke and Priscilla Whitehead, both of Radcliff; three grandchildren, Nathan Ricke, Tiffany Ricke and Amber Ricke; and 11 great-grandchildren, Brianna, Samantha, Myah, Chassedi, Cameron, Chris, Andin, Maliya, Madilyn, Cayleb and Orlando.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Centertown Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Saturday at www.davis
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
