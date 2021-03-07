Montie Ray Graham, 73, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on July 28, 1947, in McHenry to the late Conrad A. and Mattie Burden Graham. Montie was a 1965 graduate of Centertown High School.
Montie worked as a coal miner for Peabody Coal Company and he was a member of Hartford Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was a member of McHenry Masonic Lodge #800 F&AM and a former deacon at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Montie was an avid UK basketball and football fan, an amateur ham radio operator and a devoted fan of Ohio County Football where he was able to watch his grandsons play for many years.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Opal Wallace, Dimple Francis, Connie C. Graham and Jimmy Graham.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Mohr Graham of Beaver Dam; two daughters, Angie (Damon) Brown of Beaver Dam and Ashley (Michael) Edge of Vincennes, Indiana; and one brother, Cary (Rhonda) Graham of Centertown. Montie was blessed with six grandchildren, Dalton (Maranda) Brown of McHenry, Jesse Brown (Retha Williams) of Madisonville, Caden Brown of Beaver Dam, Isaac Johnson, Ella Edge and Brennan Edge, all of Vincennes, Indiana; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton Brown and Blakely Brown.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Rev. Jason Bratcher and Rev. Greg Hillard officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Friends may visit with Montie’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
Due to health and public safety mandates, our capacity will be limited to sixty% and facial coverings will be required.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Montie Ray Graham by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
