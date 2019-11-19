Monty Lewis Alexander, 70, of Maceo, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home. Born in Colorado on Aug. 23, 1949, he was the son of the late Carl and Elsie Alexander and as a wholesale distributor.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Kathie Royal Alexander; a son, Jason Royal, of Bowling Green; grandchildren Emily Royal and Lucas Royal, of Ohio County; a brother, Rich (Jeannie) Alexander, of Colorado; a sister, Iris (Jim) Townsend, of Oregon; and sister-in-law, Phyllis (Wilbur) Jones, of Olaton.
The Alexander family will gather with family and friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Thruston United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Care of Mr. Alexander entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
