SACRAMENTO — Monzel Slinker, 81, of Sacramento, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He worked as a carpenter and electrician, and was a member and former master of Sacramento Lodge #735 F.& A.M. and past District Deputy Grand Master, along with being a current Sacramento City Commissioner.
Survivors: wife, Edna Earl Slinker; daughters, Mischelle Nelson, Shannon Slinker Welborn, Angel Carlisle, and Whitney Eubanks; son, Rev. Troy Slinker; and sisters, Betty Howard and Youlanda Campbell.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery, Muhlenberg County, with a Masonic service. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Monzel’s family.
The Slinker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Monzel Slinker, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
