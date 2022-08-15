BEAVER DAM — Morris Daugherty, 89, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky died on Aug. 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Daugherty was a member of the Church of Christ and retired from Reynolds Metal (Alcoa).
Survivors include his stepdaughter, Debbie Davis, granddaughter Melissa (Steven) Isaac; great grandson, Xander and several nieces and nephews.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
