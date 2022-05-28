HARDINSBURG — Morris David Matthews, 72, of Hardinsburg died May 25, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a United States Marine veteran of the Vietnam War.
Survivors: daughter, Michelle D’Anne Matthews and son, Morris David Matthews, II.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Hall Cemetery near Hardinsburg. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to RaptorRescue.org.
