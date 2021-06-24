Morris M. Adams, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Salyersville on Nov. 11, 1930, to the late Carl M. and Vauda Penix Adams. Morris was a former member of the U.S. Army. He was an operator technician for Commonwealth Aluminum for 17 years. Morris was a member of the Apostolic Bread of Life Church. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with grandkids, carpentry, singing at church and playing guitar and harmonica. He loved duct tape!
Along with his parents, Morris was preceded in death by his children, David Lee Adams and Linda Irene Kinison; and five siblings.
Morris is survived by his wife of 67 years, Hettie Adams; his children, Roger Dale Adams Sr., Vicky (Eddie) Burks and Smoody (Tricia) Adams; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Phillip Roger (Mary Ann) Adams.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
