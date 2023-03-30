SARTELL, MINNESOTA — Morris “Morrie” Frank Virnig, DDS, 98, of Sartell, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023. The Pierz, Minnesota native was born July 4, 1924, to the late Leo Virnig and Ida Sauer Virnig. Morrie graduated from Little Falls High School in 1941. He was accepted to Marquette University Dental School and finished his degree through the U.S. Army. He served as a dentist at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri during the Korean War. Morrie and his first wife, Lorraine, adopted two children, Rick and Mary. His first marriage ended in divorce.
In 1967, Morrie married Opal Sinclair. Her three children, Marian, Paul, and Steve, and their families became like his own. Morrie and Opal searched for spiritual truth together. They later found their church home at Christ Presbyterian Church. Bible study, hymn singing, and church engagement were foundational in his life.
After Opal’s death, Morrie moved to Country Manor in Sartell, Minnesota. He loved golf, fishing, cards, and board games, but his favorite hobby was stamp collecting.
Morrie was strong and resilient to the end. He entered hospice care in Dec. He died “rich and full of days” and will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Morrie was preceded in death by his wife, Opal; his adopted children, Rick and Mary Virnig; and his siblings, Hildegard, Josephine, and Norman.
Those left to cherish his memory include his stepchildren, Marian Liebenow, Paul Sinclair (Lisa), and Steve Sinclair (Nancy); eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Morrie’s funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. He will be buried next to Opal, with military honors, in the Fordsville Lions Club Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Care Net Owensboro, 425 E. 18th St., Owensboro, KY 42303, or at careneto.org.
Condolences and memories for Morrie’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented