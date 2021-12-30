CALHOUN — Morris Wayne Varble, 68, of Calhoun, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a construction worker, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Voice of the Lord Tabernacle Church.
Survivors include his wife, Joni Willis Wolfe; son Christopher Varble; daughters Raven Winters and Megan White; and sister Gail Brooks.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Monday at Voice of the Lord Tabernacle Church, 216 Hill St., Livermore. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
