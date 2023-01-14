Morton B. Downs Jr., 93, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. He was born Aug. 21, 1929, to the late Morton B. “Flappy” Downs Sr. and Rebecca Dawson Downs in Owensboro. He graduated from Owensboro High School in 1947 and Centre College in 1951. Morton served in the weather service of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955 and was stationed in Alaska. He worked at Western KY Gas Co. for five years then worked in different phases of construction until he ran Harralson Seed Co. from 1982 until his retirement in 1994.
Morton was baptized at Buena Vista Baptist Church on Pearl Harbor Day 1941, and he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher until 1994. He continued serving as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for seniors at First Baptist Church for another 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his two younger brothers, Robert “Bob” F. Downs in January 2021 (Mary Jo 2017) and Stanley D. Downs in December 2022, and a brother-in-law, Thomas D. Emberton in October 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janelle Emberton Downs; son, Morton “Boyd” Downs III; granddaughter, Lauren Downs; great-grandson, Cody Livesay, sisters-in-law, Carolyn Downs and Julia Lee Emberton; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel, officiated by Dr. Paul Strahan. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 904, Owensboro, KY 42302 or a church of the donor’s choice.
