BELTON — Morton Neal Page, 84, of Belton, died Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at 3:16 p.m. at his residence. He was a retired line operator for WMWA Black Energy.
Survivors: daughters, Bonnie Sullivan, Connie (Bobby) Phillips, and Vickie McGuyer; sons, Richard (Lori) Page and Neal (Tammy) Page; and sister, Betty Smith.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Wyatt’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented