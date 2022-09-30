ELIZABETHTOWN — Mr. Edward Lee Stearman, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Stearman was a native of Green County and the son of the late Foster and Myrtle Stearman. He was a member of Munfordville Baptist Church. A graduate of the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science in 1958, he owned and operated with his late wife, Eleanor, Stearman Funeral Home in Munfordville. Mr. Stearman also worked at Perry & Alvey Funeral Home, as well as Williams, Miller & Sego Funeral Home and for 15 years, served as the Hart County Coroner. He was co-owner of True Value Hardware, co-owner of Stearman Monument, and a charter member of Caveland Country Club and the Munfordville Jaycees. He served on the Board of Directors for Pioneer Bank and Elizabethtown Community College.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor, in August of 2021; brothers, Ray, Leonard, William, James, Russell, and David; and half-brother, Ivan Pepper.
Survivors include one son, Greg Stearman (Denise) of Louisville; two grandsons, Stephan Stearman of Austin, Texas and Tavi Gallego of Louisville; a granddaughter, Logan Stearman of Louisville; a great-grandson, Anthony Gallego; a brother, Udell Stearman of Hodgenville; a sister, Rachel Conrad of Butler; and a special friend, Judy Parkinson of Elizabethtown.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Bardstown City Cemetery in Bardstown. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at Percell & Sons Funeral Home, Elizabethtown.
