GREENVILLE — Mr. Malcolm Lynn Jessup, 70, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born in Greenville, on Feb. 4, 1950, to James and Virginia Ford Jessup who preceded him in death, along with his brothers, Jackie, Leroy, Bruce, and Norman Jessup; sisters, Jeanetta Maddox and Wanda Sue Anderson.
He was a member of the Welchland Baptist Church and the Mule Skinners Association. He was a Jammer at the Orange Blossom Opry, Morgans Music Junction, Barbs Barn and Peggy and Carls Opry. Malcom was a legendary mule man. He was in the movie “The Green Mile,” plus seven other movies with his mules. His band the Tennessee Mule Train played in France and he sold mules all over the world and was known just about any placed he visited.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Jones Jessup, of Spencer, Tennessee; one son, Malcolm Jessup II, of Owensboro; three daughters, Kim (Kevin) McKinney, of Beechmont, Krista Butcher, of Spencer, Tennessee, Angie (Haskell) Myers, of Spencer, Tennessee; two sisters, Cloetta (Mitch) Kinkade, of Greenville, Joyce Ann Baldree, of Los Angeles, California; four brothers, Gerald (Sandy) Jessup, of Greenville, T.K. (Beverly) Jessup, of Greenville, Robert Jessup, of Morgantown, David (Barbara) Jessup of Graham; six grandchildren, Amber Fisher, Ashley Hankins, Tyler McKinney, Rowan Jessup, Luke Richards, and Justin Butcher; three great-grandchildren, Easton, Elaine, and Cason; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by Pastor Steve Cripps, with burial to follow with military honors in Vernal Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Depoy. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
