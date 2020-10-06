Mr. Robert “Bob” Allen Bradley, Jr., 57, of Owensboro, died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Madisonville.
Mr. Bradley was born on Nov. 10, 1962, in Sayre, Oklahoma. He was the owner and operator of Bradley Book Company for over 30 years in Murray. He was a warrior in the battle to defeat cancer and founder of cancer organization, Strong As Jamie. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and dedicated his life to sharing the gospel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Bradley, Sr.
Mr. Bradley is survived by his wife, Stefane (Baker) Bradley, to whom he married on Aug.10, 1985, in Hazel; mother, Anita (Butler) Vance and husband Richard, of Buchanan, Tennessee; one daughter, McKenzie Taylor Lawson and husband Carver, of Murray; one son, Christopher Noel Bradley and wife Nuriya, of Louisville; two sisters, Kim Foster of Franklin, Tennessee, and Debi Brandon of Amarillo, Texas; two grandchildren, Sammy Carter Bradley, of Louisville, and Alex Rafkat Bradley of Louisville; and special companion, Crystal McCarty, of Marathon, Florida.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Bro. Jarrod Martin and Bro. Matt Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071. Donations will also be accepted online through Facebook fundraiser, “Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House Fundraiser.” https://www.facebook.com/donate/257196415601918/
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejh
