Mr. Robert Earl Staples, of Owensboro, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mr. Staples was a truck driver and had worked at Winn Trucking and Yeiser Excavating.
Survivors: daughters, Jacqueline Staples, Lindsey Staples, and Dianne Covington; stepdaughters, Stacy Elliott and Shannon Potts; and his former spouse and primary caregiver, Rosina Staples.
Services will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, c/o Cardinal Cremation, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or by calling 270-231-9991.
