BOWLING GREEN — Mrs. Diane Scantland, 74, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at her residence. She was born in Bowling Green to the late James Thomas Miller and the late Justyne Camfield Gross Miller.
Diane was a member of New Hope Church in Alvaton and a member of the NEA. She retired after 30 years of teaching for Warren County. She enjoyed reading and loved her companion cat, Sammy. She liked to go shopping and sharing memories with her good friends. She loved telling stories to others, especially stories about Monroe County. She loved her grandchildren dearly.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Tim Lee Carter Miller.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bob Scantland; daughter, Bobbye Ruth McDaniel (Shannon) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Noah Scantland, Jackson McDaniel, and Kennedi McDaniel; brother, Rick Miller (Tammy) of Tompkinsville; sister, Joyce Miller of Owensboro; sister-in-law, Linda Hart of Greensboro, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Diane is scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Cone Funeral Home, Bowling Green. The burial will follow in the Skaggs Creek Cemetery in Tompkinsville. Visitation with the family will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
