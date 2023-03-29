Mrs. Eleanor Birk Sutton, widow of Harry Shelby Sutton, Jr., passed away Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023, at her home. She was 93. Mrs. Sutton was born in Owensboro, a daughter of the late William and Daisy Smith Birk, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Also preceding her in death were her son, Paul Hays Sutton; her sister, Ann Birk Stavis; and her cousin, Jane Latimer Stevenson.
Those who remain to honor her memory include her son, William Birk Sutton; her grandchildren, Paul Hays Sutton, Jr., and his wife, Laken, Austin Ravetto Sutton, Amy Snyder and her husband, Robert, and Emily Ann Crigger and her husband, Matthew; her great-grandchildren, Aubrey Hester, Paisley Boling, Weston Sutton, and Dawson Sutton; her niece, Holly Stavis Busch; her daughter-in-law, Harriet Sutton; her cousin, William Birk Taylor; her devoted friend, Martha Taylor; her caregivers, Nancy Jones and Loraine Ennis; and those providing caring support, Matt Henshaw and Kitty Board.
The funeral service for Mrs. Sutton will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Matt Curry. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Presbyterian Church or the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Eleanor Birk Sutton at www.glenncares.com.
