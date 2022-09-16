Mrs. Emma Jane Duke Smeathers (Jane), 86, fiercely loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, unofficial grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Jane was born February 15, 1936, in Owensboro to her parents, Jesse C. Duke and Carrie Jeanette “Callie” Broadley Duke. She graduated from Owensboro Technical High School in 1954 where she met her beloved husband of 68 years, Jerry Smeathers.
Jane enjoyed starting a career at an early age with Western Kentucky Gas Company, but ultimately, gave it up to focus on raising her three children. She returned to work side-by-side with her husband and ultimately, this savvy businesswoman, helped build a family business, Smeathers Steel, Inc.
A devout Christian, she was born and bred a Southern Baptist but spent many years at Cumberland and then First Presbyterian Churches. Her final church home, Riverside Baptist, returned her to her roots.
Jane never met a stranger and had an open, generous, compassionate heart. She was always ready to help a friend or family member in need. Many of her friends, she met in high school and those close relationships survived until their deaths. In her later years, she grew a tight network of friends through the Homemakers Club. Oh the laughter, these ladies shared!
But the pride and love of her laugh was her family. As her daughter would say, “of all the mothers in the world past, present, and future, we would pick you every time.” She loved her daughter-in-law and son-in-law as though they were hers. In fact, her heart was so big, that bloodlines were no limitation. She has been a bonus grandmother to two amazing girls who she loved dearly and knew how much they loved her in return. What a gift to be surrounded by so much love! For all of them, she was and will continue to be their sunshine on the cloudiest of days.
And it cannot go without mention, her love of the sweetest dog ever, Angel. She spoiled her rotten and in return, she received such joy, comfort, and companionship. She was an avid UK Basketball fan.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her ten sisters and two brothers; and her second-born son, Kevin Lee Smeathers (husband of Patricia Faith Smeathers).
In addition to her husband, those left to cherish her memory are a son, Bryan Keith Smeathers; a daughter, Jeri Lynne Smeathers Kuck (Chris); a daughter-in-law, Patricia Faith Smeathers; and her chosen grandchildren, Macey and Adison Brown.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, September 17, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The funeral will be live-streamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301 and the Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
