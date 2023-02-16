NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mrs. Emma ‘Marie’ James, 71, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. She was born July 8, 1951, in Owensboro. Marie enjoyed spending time with friends and family and could always be found at one of her grandkids’ sporting events. She loved The Lord, chocolate long johns from The Rolling Pin, a good deal, summer days at the pool, and red lipstick. She had an unmatched wit and the ability to make everyone who entered her home feel welcomed and loved. Her favorite days were those spent with her family, all under one roof, enjoying a meal that she had prepared.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas ‘Buddy’ and Mariam ‘Fay’ (Knight) Logsdon, and her sister, Sandra Hidenrite.
Marie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Steve; daughters, Elizabeth (Tom) Bresnahan and Lexie (Sean Lloyd) James; stepdaughter, Amy James; siblings, Laura (TR) Cantrell, Sherri Cheatham, and Thomas (Crystal) Logsdon; grandchildren, Connor, Caleb, Kaden, and Oaklyn; along with numerous extended family members including her close cousin, Pat (Mike) Winstead, and aunt, Gladys Morris.
A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Providence United Methodist Church, 2293 South Rutland Road, Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that an offering be made to PUMC @ Prov.church/give.
Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Emma James.
