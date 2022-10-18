CORYDON, INDIANA — Mrs. Marion Vance Bratcher, 75, of Corydon, Indiana, formerly of Brandenburg, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Bratcher was born November 7, 1946, in Daviess County. She graduated from Owensboro High School in 1965. Marion loved children, and over the years worked for Lincoln Service Corp., Animal Crackers Day Care, and Precious Blood Day Care.
Marion enjoyed spending time with friends and family but spent the most time with her grandkids. She loved corresponding with everyone by writing personal notes and letters, as well as spending enormous amounts of time each day on long phone calls. She had the kindest heart and could befriend anyone that crossed her path. She always enjoyed giving and doing for others, whether it be family or friends.
Marion was a member of TOPS in Brandenburg, as well as a longtime parishioner of St. John the Apostle, where she also sang in the church choir for many years.
Marion was preceded in death by the love of her life for 51 years, William “Bill” Bratcher.
She is survived by her three children, Willie (Traci) Bratcher of Owensboro, Travis (Davina) Bratcher of Linden, Virgina, and Christy (Damon) O’Keefe of Brandenburg; twelve grandchildren, Justin (Ashley) Bratcher of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Josh (Tiffany) Bratcher of Owensboro, Nathan Bratcher of Owensboro, Lauren (Travis) French of Owensboro, Natalie (Brandon) Hardin of Evansville, Indiana, Audrey Bratcher of Linden, Virginia, Brittany, Rudy, Elisa and Thomas Clouse of Owensboro, and Trevor Ling and Molly O’Keefe of Brandenburg; 11 great-grandchildren, Maliyah, Payton, Brooklyn, Rhylie, Samuel, Hunter, Ella, William, Helena, Emma, and Ilya; and three sisters, Marilyn Clements, Natalie Jones, and Carla Payne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, with Rev. Toan Do officiating. A bereavement dinner will be held immediately following the Mass in the church cafeteria.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Southern Indiana or to the Norton Cancer Institute.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.
