GREENSBURG — Mrs. Martha Jean Phillips Evans, 97, of Greensburg, formerly of Owensboro, made it to her Heavenly home Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was the daughter of Arthur and Alice Lyons Phillips and born February 21, 1925, in Reynolds Station. She was affectionately and adoringly known as “Grandma” by those whose lives she touched. She was a child of Christ, a member of Greensburg Baptist Church, and was dedicated to reading her Bible daily.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James W. “Bill” Evans, and her brothers and sisters, Hayward Phillips, Felix Phillips, Harold Phillips, Mary Ford, Edith Phillips, and Anna Louise Phillips.
Most of all, she loved her family and friends and instilled good values in her children and grandchildren that have served them well. Her daughter, Faye Evans Hawes (Danny), was the apple of her eye. Grandma was entirely devoted to her three grandchildren, Jonathan (Brittany) Hawes of Greensburg, Mary (Aaron) Newcome of Campbellsville, and Laura (Matt) Castlen of Owensboro. She was a very doting great-grandmother to her five great-grandchildren, Claire Castlen, Campbell Newcome, Abram Castlen, Caroline Newcome, and Cyrus Castlen. She deeply loved her nieces and nephews, Joyce Phillips Nall, Betty Phillips Richle, Elaine Ford Hutchings, Pastor Ron Phillips, and the late Pastor Bob Phillips.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home Saturday, June 11, 2022. There will be a private graveside service for the family with Senator Matt Castlen officiating at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Greensburg Baptist Church Youth Center Fund, 128 N. Main Street Greensburg, KY, 42743. For more information locally please contact the Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home in Greensburg.
