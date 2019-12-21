Mrs. Naomi Deal, 97, of Owensboro, departed this life Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Riverside Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Taylor Mines. She accepted Christ at an early age and united with the Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member of the senior choir, served on the mother's board and the pastor's aide. Naomi was a Kentucky Colonel and past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Amaranth Chapter 46.
Naomi enjoyed craft classes at the Elizabeth Munday Center Activity Center. She was an avid KWC basketball fan with Marshall Sanders as her favorite player No. 55.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Opal and Lula Warner.
Naomi leaves to cherish her memories and mourn the loss of her passing one son, Marshall (Allyson) Sanders; two granddaughters, Amari and Analea Sanders; one sister-in-law, Shirley Clark; a devoted friend, Patricia McFarland; caregivers Anna Johnson, Louella Lee, Audrey Smith and Allyson Sanders; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation at 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Order of the Eastern Star, Amaranth Chapter 46 service will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Final Tribute is Entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
