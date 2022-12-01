Mrs. Velois Edwards Riley, 80, of Owensboro, was born January 1, 1942, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She was a long-standing member of Fourth Street Baptist Church in Owensboro where she attended regularly and served faithfully in the Women’s Missionary and Usher Ministries. Sister Riley was an avid fan of Western movies, especially those with Clint Eastwood. Further, she enjoyed musicians like B.B. King and Tina Turner. Velois loved spending time with her grandchildren whom she affectionately admired in all aspects of their lives. They brought great happiness to her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 20 years, James K. Riley, in 2004.
She leaves to mourn her loss five special daughters, Natalie Davis, Whitney Harris, Katrina Johnson, Shadezjiah Pollard, and Rachael Riley; three sons, Christopher Woods, Michael Woods, and Kenny Riley; six grandchildren, Justice Woods, Nautica Robinson, Shaheem Woods, Shyaira Woods, Samara Johnson, and Ma’keiyla Woods; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A special thanks goes out to Richard Christopher Clark who stood by her side until God took her home. Thank you, Chris!
A memorial service to honor Mrs. Riley’s time on Earth will be held at noon Monday, December 5, 2022, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro. Mario C. Pearson, Jr., pastor of Fourth Street Baptist Church in Owensboro will be the officiant and eulogist. A time for gathering will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Riley.
Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented