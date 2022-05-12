Mrs. Viola Murphy, 86, passed away May 8, 2022, at The Heartford House.
Mrs. Murphy was born in Henderson, a daughter of the late Eular Haire and Hazel Bottom Haire. She was an active member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church, where she was active in the Senior Adult program. For many years she taught Sunday school at Third Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing golf and Bridge, as well as Uno and Rook. Mrs. Murphy retired from Sears, where she managed four different departments.
Those also preceding her in death include her husband, Command Sergeant Major (Retired), Noah G. Murphy; her son, Noah Gene Murphy; her grandson, Ben Murphy; her brothers, Melvin Haire, Richard Haire, and Hubert Lee Haire; and her sisters, Dorothy Haire, Gladys Ricketts, and Bennie Brasie.
Those who remain to honor her memory include her son Major (Retired) Sam Murphy and his wife, Ursula, and her daughters, Teresa Roberts, and her husband, Michael, and Jana Murphy, all of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Laura Murphy, and her husband, Jesse Dean, of Lexington, Kevin Roberts and his wife, Meredith, of New Jersey, and Caleb Adams of Newport News, Virginia; her grand-daughter-in-law, Emily Murphy of Gallatin, Tennessee; and her great-grandchildren, Max Murphy, Everly Murphy, Lucas Murphy Dean, Mateo Murphy Dean, Vivian Murphy Dean, and Luisa Roberts.
The funeral service for Mrs. Murphy will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. The burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 KY-144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Mrs. Viola Murphy at www.glenncares.com.
