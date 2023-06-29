Ms. Nancy Whitlock, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ms. Whitlock was born in Logan County July 19, 1945, to the late Cleatus Fair and Agnus Dawson Fair. She worked as the catering manager for the Executive Inn in Owensboro.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Whitlock and wife, Tammy, of Lexington and Jason Whitlock and wife, Nicole, of Davison, Michigan; one sister, Sandra Willis of Nashville, Tennessee; as well as two grandchildren, Miles Whitlock and Maeve Whitlock, both of Lexington.
A private family service will be held at the Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to The Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
