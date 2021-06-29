Mural L. Ralph (Thompson), 89, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Mural was born on July 3, 1931, to the late Arvin and Inez Greer Ralph.
Mural retired after 36 years from G.E., she loved gardening, flowers, and most of all spending time with her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ruth Boarman; twin brother, Jaural Ralph; brothers, Kippy and Brennie Ralph; and a son, Jeff Thompson.
Mural is survived by a son, Richard Thompson (Mary Jo); granddaughters, Michelle Jackson (Jeff) and Tara Ortega (Edwin); great-grandchildren, Logan Boone (Sam), DeDe Johnson, Ayden and Kaylee Ortega; a great-great-grandson, Austin Cayde Boone (due in September); and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ralph Cemetery in Ohio County.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of donation to Ralph Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
