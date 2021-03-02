LEXINGTON — Muriel Taylor Martin, 97, widow of Carroll E. Martin, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021, in Lexington. She was born and raised in Wales, Great Britain. Muriel and her husband were 58-year members of Third Baptist Church in Owensboro. Following the death of her husband, she moved to Lexington to be closer to family. In Lexington, she became a member of Tates Creek Christian Church.
She is survived by two sons, Stuart T. Martin M.D. and wife Charline, of Lexington, and Glyn S. Martin and wife Lea Anne, of Versailles; one grandson; three granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many relatives in Great Britain including John, Margaret, and Ruth.
Muriel was devoted to her husband and family. She felt truly blessed with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them all. She will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home in Owensboro. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks. She will be buried beside her late husband in Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro. “Only Goodnight”.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Third Baptist Church, Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 808, Owensboro, KY 42302.
