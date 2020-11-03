Murlyn “Sue” Priar, 74, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. She was born March 8, 1946, to the late Hubert and Grace Dooley Conder. Sue worked outside of the home for only a brief period. She found a greater calling to raise her children and support her husband’s ministry for 43 years. She had a servant’s heart, always putting others before herself. Proverbs 31:28-29: “Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.’
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bro. Barney Priar, Jr. “Luke”; their baby son, Barney L. Priar, III; her siblings, Helen Louise Church, Harold Conder, Donald Conder, and Joe Mack Conder; and a great-grandchild, Kasiah Dawn.
She is survived by her son, Jeffery Todd Priar (Mary Priar); her son, Bro. Byron Lee Priar (Cindy Priar); her daughter, Suzette Rene’ Jones (Chris Jones); nine grandchildren, Josh Hodges, Emily Priar, Lori Russelburg, Jake Freshwater, Derek Priar, Lauren Burch, Cassie Jones, Luke Jones, and Lexi Jones; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be on Tuesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens officiated by her son, Bro. Byron Lee Priar. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Services will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
When reflecting upon Sue’s life, 1 Peter 3:4 comes to mind. “You should be known for the beauty that comes from within, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is so precious to God.” Sue had this type of spirit, the kind that made all feel welcomed and valued. Although she is greatly missed, the family takes comfort in knowing she is at peace with Jesus and reunited with her husband which she missed greatly. We Praise God for the assurance that we too will reunite with them as well one day.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
