HARDINSBURG — Murray “Jube” Stevenson Jr., 69, of Hudson, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at U of L Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. He was a retired truck driver and member of Coyle Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; sons Brian Stevenson and Mark Stevenson; daughter Robin Elmore; and sisters Brenda Smiley and Sherry Childress.
Service: Noon Friday at Coyle Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Hudson. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children’s Research.
